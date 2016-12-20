Frontier complaint from Tampa ends up in California prosecutor's office
John Martin, of Tampa, was among thousands of Bay area customers whose TV, internet and telephone services were turned upside down when Frontier took over Verizon services. Urged on by Pam Bondi, he did what a lot of folks did.
