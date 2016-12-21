Escape the Cold! Spirit Airlines Connects Boston to Tampa
The sun's setting earlier, the temperatures are dropping drastically and you haven't felt your toes since Thanksgiving. Don't worry, Boston! Your tropical getaway just got a lot more affordable with Spirit Airlines' new daily nonstop service to Tampa International Airport .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Thu
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Thu
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Thu
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Thu
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Wed
|Max
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Mark Lunsford to speak out today about lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|Scout59
|328
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC