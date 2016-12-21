Editorial: Numbers add up to grim poverty picture
Good news on the local economy - workers returning to the job force, unemployment low month after month, tourism breaking records - tends to mask the sad truth that more than 200,000 people in Hillsborough County live lives of poverty. With its central message of selfless giving, Christmas is the right time to remember this - and to take to heart the stake we all have in wiping out poverty in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC