Dog attacks Tampa family

A dog angered by an attempt to put a sweater on it attacked three family family members, one seriously, in Tampa on Friday, police said. According to police, Brenda Guerrero, 52, tried to put a sweater on the pit bull mix named Scarface about 2:28 p.m. at 3405 Cord St., but the dog attacked her.

