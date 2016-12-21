Crime 8 mins ago 8:37 p.m.Couple found dead in Tampa home
Officers were called to 4002 Mullen Ave. by a report of a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the bodies of Frank Licek, who would have turned 56 on Sunday, and his wife, Naomi Licek, 57. Police said they will not release the causes of their deaths until autopsies are completed.
