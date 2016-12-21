County's $4.15 million Utilities Buil...

County's $4.15 million Utilities Building (former Times Building)

In August of 2015, the Hernando County BOCC agreed to purchase the Tampa Bay Times building on Highway 50 for $4.15 million to consolidate the Utilities Department offices. In the December 13, 2016 BOCC meeting a request was brought by Budget Manager Pamela Lee for $116,505 to perform a partial roof replacement of the building.

Comments made yesterday: 26,217 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,714

