County's $4.15 million Utilities Building (former Times Building) in...
In August of 2015, the Hernando County BOCC agreed to purchase the Tampa Bay Times building on Highway 50 for $4.15 million to consolidate the Utilities Department offices. In the December 13, 2016 BOCC meeting a request was brought by Budget Manager Pamela Lee for $116,505 to perform a partial roof replacement of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Fri
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC