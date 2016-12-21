Clendendin, defeated in Hillsborough vote, moves away to pursue Democratic party bid

Alan Clendenin will keep his home in Hyde Park but is moving to Bradford County so he can run again for state Democratic Party chairman. [Times staff] Veteran Democratic activist Alan Clendenin of Tampa is back in the turbulent race for chairman of the state Democratic Party, but to do it he had to move to Hampton - a town just east of U.S. 301 near Starke with an estimated population of 488 and a reputation as a speed trap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.