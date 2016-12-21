Bruce Springsteen releases recording of Clarence Clemons' last tour performance

Clarence Clemons and Bruce Springsteen of the E Street Band perform at the halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Win McNamee Clarence Clemons' last show with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, on Nov. 22, 2009, is now available on CD and digital download.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.