Billionaire philanthropist David A. Straz Jr. has spent years quietly uniting Tampa and Cuba
It's hard to find a region in the United States that has been as active, or enthusiastic, about reigniting a relationship with Cuba as ours. Look behind the international agreements and cultural exchanges, and you'll find one man who has been quietly using his money and connections to make it all happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC