Banker and civic leader A. Bronson Thayer remembered as "thoughtful and selfless''

A Harvard graduate, A. Bronson Thayer was once described by a reporter as "affable and erudite, with the aura of an absent-mined Ivy League professor.' ' But the Long Island native was also a canny businessman who built a successful bank from scratch, became one of Tampa Bay's most prominent civic leaders and served as president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Bankers Association.

