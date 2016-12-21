Banker and civic leader A. Bronson Thayer remembered as "thoughtful and selfless''
A Harvard graduate, A. Bronson Thayer was once described by a reporter as "affable and erudite, with the aura of an absent-mined Ivy League professor.' ' But the Long Island native was also a canny businessman who built a successful bank from scratch, became one of Tampa Bay's most prominent civic leaders and served as president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Bankers Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec 21
|Jessica
|26
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC