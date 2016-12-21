Arrest made in murder of Tampa man found at Nebraska Ave. gas station
Tampa Police arrested Jessie T. Harris, 49, for the murder of Gregory A. Walker, 56, of Tampa. Walker was found unconscious and suffering from upper body trauma at a Gold Star Sunoco on Nebraska Ave. last month, and later died from his injuries.
