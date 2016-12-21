Amy Scherzer's Diary: Weekly Wrap-up of the Tampa Social Scene

It was Teresa Armas' third time hosting the benefit for the Metropolitan Ministries women's auxiliary. "We lived in a different home each time," she said, arranging LAMPLighter-made hors d'oeuvres and desserts arriving on the requisite silver platters at her new Golfview home Dec. 9. About 30 children temporarily sheltered by Metropolitan Ministries treated the 200 guests to a joyous round of Christmas carols and Christine Long, head of programs at Patricia J. Sullivan Elementary School spoke about their science, technology, engineering, art and math goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.