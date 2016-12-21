Aerie Pharmaceuticals updates timing of NDA filing for Rhopressatm 0.02%; shares off 6% premarket
Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports that the manufacturing line related to Rhopressa in their Tampa, Florida facility will not be ready for pre-approval inspection by the FDA until the end of February 2017. In October 2016, the Rhopressa NDA was withdrawn due to the third party contract manufacturer not being prepared for pre-approval inspection by the FDA.
