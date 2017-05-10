GKN Aerospace breaks ground for new Tallasee depot
A groundbreaking is scheduled for today in Elmore County for a new 20,000-square-foot, $700,000 storage depot for GKN Aerospace. The warehouse, which will take about four months to build, will open up manufacturing floor space for new projects, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuskegee Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|15
|Vidora Sanford (Mar '14)
|Jun 6
|Nancy
|3
|Tuskegee University tapes released
|Apr '17
|redrubylee2012
|2
|The Disturbing History of African-Americans and...
|Apr '17
|AirborneInfantry
|3
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Black Healthcare Activism and the Affordable Ca...
|Mar '17
|J Marvin5669
|1
|i am white and want to go out with black girl (May '12)
|May '16
|Ronnie B
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC