GKN Aerospace breaks ground for new Tallasee depot

May 10, 2017 Read more: Alabama Live

A groundbreaking is scheduled for today in Elmore County for a new 20,000-square-foot, $700,000 storage depot for GKN Aerospace. The warehouse, which will take about four months to build, will open up manufacturing floor space for new projects, according to a news release.

