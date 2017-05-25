A Landfill Is Consuming This Historic...

A Landfill Is Consuming This Historic Alabama Community. The EPA...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Mother Jones

The Environmental Protection Agency has abruptly closed a longstanding civil rights complaint. In December 2003, the Ashurst Bar/Smith community in Tallassee, Alabama, filed a complaint against the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, which receives federal funds from the EPA, alleging that by permitting the expansion of a landfill community members had long seen as toxic, the agency violated their civil rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuskegee University tapes released Apr 30 redrubylee2012 2
News The Disturbing History of African-Americans and... Apr '17 AirborneInfantry 3
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News Black Healthcare Activism and the Affordable Ca... Mar '17 J Marvin5669 1
News Tuskegee Airmen to receive Congressional Gold M... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 6
Homecoming Jobs! (Oct '16) Oct '16 Corrine Bentley-W... 2
i am white and want to go out with black girl (May '12) May '16 Ronnie B 2
See all Tallassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallassee Forum Now

Tallassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Tallassee, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,330,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC