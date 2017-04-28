Tallassee man indicted on murder charge An Elmore County man has been indicted in connection with a December murder in Tallassee. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2pc3DGV Malik Johnson, 18, of Tallassee, has been indicted on murder and robbery charges, courthouse records show.

