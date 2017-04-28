Tallassee man indicted on murder charge

Tallassee man indicted on murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Tallassee man indicted on murder charge An Elmore County man has been indicted in connection with a December murder in Tallassee. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2pc3DGV Malik Johnson, 18, of Tallassee, has been indicted on murder and robbery charges, courthouse records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuskegee University tapes released Apr 30 redrubylee2012 2
News The Disturbing History of African-Americans and... Apr 22 AirborneInfantry 3
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News Black Healthcare Activism and the Affordable Ca... Mar '17 J Marvin5669 1
News Tuskegee Airmen to receive Congressional Gold M... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 6
Homecoming Jobs! (Oct '16) Oct '16 Corrine Bentley-W... 2
Tuskegee Jukebox (Jul '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
See all Tallassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallassee Forum Now

Tallassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Tallassee, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC