Tallassee man indicted on murder charge
Tallassee man indicted on murder charge An Elmore County man has been indicted in connection with a December murder in Tallassee. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2pc3DGV Malik Johnson, 18, of Tallassee, has been indicted on murder and robbery charges, courthouse records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Tallassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuskegee University tapes released
|Apr 30
|redrubylee2012
|2
|The Disturbing History of African-Americans and...
|Apr 22
|AirborneInfantry
|3
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Black Healthcare Activism and the Affordable Ca...
|Mar '17
|J Marvin5669
|1
|Tuskegee Airmen to receive Congressional Gold M...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|6
|Homecoming Jobs! (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Corrine Bentley-W...
|2
|Tuskegee Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tallassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC