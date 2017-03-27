Traffic Alert: I-85 NB closed between...

Traffic Alert: I-85 NB closed between Shorter and Tallassee after crash

Saturday Mar 11

Interstate 85 northbound is closed between Shorter and Tallassee, or exits 22 and 26, in Macon County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. This section of interstate will be closed until repairs are completed on a bridge at mile marker 25 that was damaged in a crash Friday night.

