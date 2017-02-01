Motorist in deadly crash on I-85 iden...

Motorist in deadly crash on I-85 identified as Auburn teen

Thursday Jan 12

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the motorist who was killed in an accident on Interstate 85 on Wednesday. Officials confirm Craig Allen Hensarling, 18, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Sequoia he was driving left the roadway, struck a bridge pylon and caught fire.

Tallassee, AL

