Man found dead along Elmore County roadway: sheriff

Saturday Dec 17

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the man, later identified as 26-year-old Stephvon Adams, of Tallassee, was shot multiple times. Adams' body was discovered at around 6:30 a.m. by a passing motorist at the intersection of New Quarter and Taylor roads near Tallassee.

