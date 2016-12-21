Elmore County murder suspect makes fi...

Elmore County murder suspect makes first court appearance

Tuesday Dec 20

Malik Johnson, 18, made his first appearance before Judge Glenn Goggans Tuesday following his arrest over the weekend on first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges. Johnson is accused of committing a brutal killing outside Tallassee in Elmore County.

