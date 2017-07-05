Yulee man wins top prize playing Monopoly $2,000,000 Florida Edition Scratch-Off game
Sydney Smith poses with his wife and oversized check after claiming a top prize in the MONOPOLYa 2,000,000 FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off Game. The Florida Lottery announces that Sydney Smith, of Yulee, claimed a top prize in the MONOPOLYTM $2,000,000 FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
