Yulee man wins top prize playing Monopoly $2,000,000 Florida Edition Scratch-Off game

Sydney Smith poses with his wife and oversized check after claiming a top prize in the MONOPOLYa 2,000,000 FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off Game. The Florida Lottery announces that Sydney Smith, of Yulee, claimed a top prize in the MONOPOLYTM $2,000,000 FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

