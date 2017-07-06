State lawyers keeping busy: Blackjack lawsuit settled, but two new lawsuits against Florida filed

Shuffle up and deal: The state of Florida can certainly afford the high rollers' table now that it's reached a deal with the Seminole Tribe in a blackjack dispute. The Associated Press's Gary Fineout reports that under the terms of the deal , the Seminoles will keep dealing blackjack and the state will get $220 million this year and $120 million the next.

