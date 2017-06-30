New scam involving City of Tallahasse...

New scam involving City of Tallahassee utilities' customers circulating

The Tallahassee Police Department says scammers have now "spoofed" the COT Utilities phone number so it could show up on your caller ID when they call. They say several city utility customers have reported receiving phone calls from individuals identifying themselves as City of Tallahassee Utilities representatives.

