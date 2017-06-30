Neighbors react as Tallahassee man charged with mother's murder
Tallahassee police say they discovered a homicide scene on Putnam Drive Saturday night. Officers went to check on the welfare of a resident and ended up finding 70-year-old Beulah Mae Wright's body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Jul 2
|ardith
|12
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|104
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun '17
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun '17
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May '17
|Jennjenn2828
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC