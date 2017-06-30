Miami Senate race a hard-edged referendum on Donald Trump
The Republican primary for a Miami state Senate seat - the first local partisan election since last November - has become a referendum on President Donald Trump. Two self-described Trump loyalists - a former state senator with a taste for Twitter tussles and an attorney who loathes regulation - have channeled Trump in a hard-edged race against a rival who appears to be their polar opposite: A state representative beloved by Tallahassee Republicans with serious financial backing and a more complicated, and more personal, relationship to the president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Jul 2
|ardith
|12
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|104
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun '17
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun '17
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May '17
|Jennjenn2828
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC