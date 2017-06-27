Wood Wins ITA Summer Circuit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Incoming freshman Chase Wood, the top seed in the Tallahassee leg of the ITA Summer Circuit, defeated Alec Josepher 6-3, 6-1 to claim the main draw championship at the FSU Indoor Tennis Facility on Monday afternoon.
