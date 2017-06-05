Will Legislaturea s special session end with compromise or more confusion?
Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, left, and Senate President Joe Negron speak to the media after the 2017 legislative session ended Monday night, May 8, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee. A three-day special session to complete unfinished business starts Wednesday, June 7. Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, left, and Senate President Joe Negron speak to the media after the 2017 legislative session ended Monday night, May 8, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr '17
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr '17
|carlz turn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC