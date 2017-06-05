Will Legislaturea s special session end with compromise or more confusion?

Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, left, and Senate President Joe Negron speak to the media after the 2017 legislative session ended Monday night, May 8, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee. A three-day special session to complete unfinished business starts Wednesday, June 7. Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, left, and Senate President Joe Negron speak to the media after the 2017 legislative session ended Monday night, May 8, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.