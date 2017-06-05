White Nationalist Group Targets Tallahassee
A group with a mission similar to the Ku Klux Klan has been operating in Tallahassee, actively looking for more members. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it knows about the group and its members, but it's not considered to be actively monitoring.
Comments
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|5 min
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|23
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
