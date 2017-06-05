White Nationalist Group Targets Talla...

White Nationalist Group Targets Tallahassee

15 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

A group with a mission similar to the Ku Klux Klan has been operating in Tallahassee, actively looking for more members. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it knows about the group and its members, but it's not considered to be actively monitoring.

