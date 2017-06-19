Wanted man arrested for drugs and inv...

Wanted man arrested for drugs and involvement in Tallahassee crash that injured four

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: WTXL

A man wanted in Leon County has been arrested after leading police on a chase that resulted in the hospitalization of two pedestrians and another driver. The Tallahassee Police Department says that Kenneth D. Chambers was arrested and charged for the crash that injured four as well as for the possession of drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jun 2 audioslave74 24
Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12) Jun 1 cmdavis1225 18
Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia... May 25 Jennjenn2828 1
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) May 23 lisa 18
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC