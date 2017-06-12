United B739 near Tallahassee on Jun 13th 2017, smell of smoke in cabin

A United Boeing 737-900, registration N66897 performing flight UA-1239 from Miami,FL to Chicago O'Hare,IL with 155 people on board, was enroute at FL340 about 90nm southeast of Tallahassee,FL when the crew reported smell of smoke in the cabin and decided to divert to Tallahassee. The crew advised they would vacate the runway via taxiway B9 and stop on taxiway B for checks by emergency services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.