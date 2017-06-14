Two Florida players claim Lucky Money jackpot prizes

The Florida Lottery announces that William Hensley, 57, of Orlando, and Sandra Huggins, 65, of Melbourne, each claimed their share of the $550,000 jackpot from the June 9, 2017, LUCKY MONEYa drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Hensley chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $205,248.89.

