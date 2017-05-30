Training Today's Students to be Futur...

Training Today's Students to be Future Leaders at Weekend Seminar

North Florida's leaders of the future are involved in hands-on learning and training here in the capital city this weekend. High school sophomores from around the Big Bend, Panhandle, and north-central Florida regions have gathered on the Florida State University campus for the annual North Florida Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar.

