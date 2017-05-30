TPD investigates early morning shooting

TPD investigates early morning shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting they believe happened near South Monroe Street and Putnam Drive early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of 2526 South Monroe Street at about 4:00 a.m. after a resident heard gunshots in the area.

