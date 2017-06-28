Top prize claimed in Monopoly $5,000,...

Top prize claimed in Monopoly $5,000,000 Florida Edition Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Jeffrey Puleski, 54, trustee of "The Puleski Family Trust Made June 20, 2017," of North Fort Myers, claimed a top prize in the MONOPOLYa $5,000,000 FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Puleski Family Trust Made June 20, 2017, chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.84 million.

