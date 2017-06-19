The tick that makes people allergic to red meat with one bite seems to be spreading
The Lone Star tick, in the middle here between a deer tick and a dog tick, is the one that can spread the meat allergy. With most food allergies, it only takes 15 or 20 minutes after being exposed before severe reactions occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC