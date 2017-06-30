The Longest Table sparks dialogue at ...

The Longest Table sparks dialogue at dinner party of hundreds

Three hundred and twenty Howard County residents sat down at a 320-foot-long table this week to break bread with strangers and build community. The event, called "the Longest Table," invited residents to sit down for a catered dinner with people they did not know, to exchange stories and ideas about Howard County.

