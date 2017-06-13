The Florida Retail Federation says Independence Day food spending will increase this year.

TALLAHASSEE, FL The Florida Retail Federation , the state's premier trade association celebrating its 80th year of supporting Florida's retail industry, has good news for retailers this Independence Day weekend, with per person spending on food for cookouts and picnics expected to increase from last year with total spending on food nationally to exceed $7.1 billion. The numbers cover only food items, not other holiday-related spending.

