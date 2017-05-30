the Florida Bar v. Nadine Rhodes Smith
The Court having issued its Order to Show Cause to respondent and respondent having failed to file a response to said Order to Show Cause, IT IS ORDERED that respondent is held in contempt of this Court's order, dated November 28, 2016, in Case No. SC16-1784.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr '17
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr '17
|carlz turn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC