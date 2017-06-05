Tallahassee woman arrested for aggrav...

Tallahassee woman arrested for aggravated assault and theft

According to a court document, Tallahassee Police officers were called to an apartment at University Club Apartments about a domestic incident. They were told that the victim had been strangled and was held at knifepoint by Smith.

