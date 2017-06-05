Tallahassee man arrested for arson in...

Tallahassee man arrested for arson in house fire

The Tallahassee Police Department says that on March 25 around 11:37 a.m, patrol officers were called to help the Tallahassee Fire Department with a house fire at 2046 Eastgate Way. Responding officers and firefighters believed that the fire was suspicious, as there was evidence indicating it may have been caused by cooking methamphetamine drugs.

