Tallahassee awards 2017 "Keys to the City"
Mayor Andrew Gillum handed out the keys to David Ross, two-time World Series champion and recent runner-up on the ABC show "Dancing with the Stars"; Shacafrica "Chef Shac" Simmons, recent winner on the Food Network show "Chopped"; Dr. Mary Coburn, who served in leadership roles at Tallahassee Community College and Florida State University for several years; and Mike Franck, a FAMU-FSU College of Engineering graduate who was killed while pushing others away from danger during a drive-by shooting in Tampa. "I just really appreciate it.
