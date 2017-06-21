Special elections come with special p...

Special elections come with special prices

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

It's not just you: There are special elections in a state House and state Senate district in Miami-Dade, and another state House race in the Orlando area. The Orlando one, to replace Republican state Rep. Eric Eisnaugle , who landed a judgeship, just ended its qualifying period with four Republicans and one Democrat in the race, the Orlando Sentinel's Steven Lemongello reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jun 2 audioslave74 24
Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12) Jun 1 cmdavis1225 18
Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia... May 25 Jennjenn2828 1
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) May 23 lisa 18
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC