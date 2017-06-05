Six arrested for running prostitution...

Six arrested for running prostitution ring out of Asian Massage Parlors in FL

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

Agents with the organization show these main suspects ran a prostitution ring out of 13 Asian Massage Parlors located from Naples to Tallahassee. The FDLE began their investigation at the request of Collier County Sheriff's Office and the Sarasota Police Department after they suspected prostitution at massage parlors in their jurisdictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 3 min spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Fri spud 11
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jun 2 audioslave74 24
Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12) Jun 1 cmdavis1225 18
Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia... May 25 Jennjenn2828 1
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) May 23 lisa 18
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC