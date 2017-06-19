Security threats on voting system loom as Florida's elections officials gather in Orlando
Voting experts in Florida, the national epicenter of electoral suspense, have one concern above all others as they prepare for the 2018 election. Efforts by Russian hackers to attack computers in Florida last fall failed, but it shed light on potential vulnerabilities of an election system managed locally and in mostly small counties with limited technological resources.
