Police Investigating Rampant Phone Scams

Police Investigating Rampant Phone Scams

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

"If you can think of a way that someone can scam you out of your money, they're going to try it." Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson, Officer Dave Northway says as he began to count the number of phone scams his department is investigating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jun 2 audioslave74 24
Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12) Jun 1 cmdavis1225 18
Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia... May '17 Jennjenn2828 1
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) May '17 lisa 18
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC