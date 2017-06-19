Pictures of cute animals may boost ma...

Pictures of cute animals may boost marital satisfaction

If you feel that your marriage is starting to lose its spark, a new study suggests a somewhat surprising yet simple technique to help get it back: look at pictures of cute animals. Researchers suggest that retraining ourselves to associate our partners with positive stimuli - such as images of puppies or bunnies - may improve marital satisfaction.

