Pedestrian hit by car on Capital Circle dies
The Tallahassee Police Department says that the pedestrian who was hit and critically injured in a car crash two weeks ago has died. The crash happened on Capital Circle near Tennessee Street around 3 a.m. on May 21. TPD and Emergency responders were called to the crash after a car hit Whipple while he was crossing the road.
