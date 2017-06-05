Pedestrian hit by car on Capital Circ...

Pedestrian hit by car on Capital Circle dies

Read more: WTXL

The Tallahassee Police Department says that the pedestrian who was hit and critically injured in a car crash two weeks ago has died. The crash happened on Capital Circle near Tennessee Street around 3 a.m. on May 21. TPD and Emergency responders were called to the crash after a car hit Whipple while he was crossing the road.

