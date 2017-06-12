Michael Duane Zack III v. State of Fl...

Michael Duane Zack III v. State of Florida Michael Duane Zack III

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: FindLaw

Robert S. Friedman, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, and Dawn B. Macready and Stacy Biggart, Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Northern Region, Tallahassee, Florida, for Appellant/Petitioner Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, and Charmaine M. Millsaps, Assistant Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida, for Appellee/Respondent Michael Duane Zack, III, appeals an order of the circuit court denying his motion to vacate his conviction of first-degree murder and sentence of death filed under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851 and petitions this Court for a writ of habeas corpus. We have jurisdiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jun 2 audioslave74 24
Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12) Jun 1 cmdavis1225 18
Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia... May 25 Jennjenn2828 1
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) May 23 lisa 18
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC