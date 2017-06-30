Madison man arrested for attempted murder
Chris Jones, Greene Publishing, Inc. According to Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander, at 3:06 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, the MPD responded to a report of an in-progress stabbing at 619 SW Orange Ave. Two victims, a 35-year-old female and a 15-year-old female were found at the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jun 2
|audioslave74
|24
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May '17
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May '17
|lisa
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC