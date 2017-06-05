Legislaturea s session isna t so special. Ita s getting testy.

Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, watches the vote board as it brings up each education line item the governor vetoed to be voted on for an override during a special session of the Florida Legislature, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, watches the vote board as it brings up each education line item the governor vetoed to be voted on for an override during a special session of the Florida Legislature, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.