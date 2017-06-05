Legislaturea s session isna t so spec...

Legislaturea s session isna t so special. Ita s getting testy.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, watches the vote board as it brings up each education line item the governor vetoed to be voted on for an override during a special session of the Florida Legislature, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, watches the vote board as it brings up each education line item the governor vetoed to be voted on for an override during a special session of the Florida Legislature, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 51 min Mullahing It Over 63
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 2 hr spud 8
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Wed Cordwainer Trout 4
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jun 2 audioslave74 24
Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12) Jun 1 cmdavis1225 18
Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia... May 25 Jennjenn2828 1
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) May 23 lisa 18
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC